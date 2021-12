Rogers recorded one reception on one target for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Jaguars.

Rogers was projected to lose some opportunity due to the return of Julio Jones, though he still had the chance to produce in the absence of A.J. Brown (chest). However, he's failed to step up among a depleted Titans' receiving corps by racking up only two receptions for 15 yards combined across the last two games.