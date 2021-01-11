Rogers signed a reserve/future contract with the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Rogers fractured his knee toward the end of the 2019 season, ending a four-year stint with the Colts in which he posted a 111-1,221-5 line over 53 games. He failed to make the Dolphins' final roster out of training camp, and he spent nearly all of the season on the Titans' practice squad. With another offseason of rehab, Rogers will aim to capture a depth role with the reigning AFC South champions.