The Titans activated Awuzie (groin) from injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Awuzie was placed on injured reserve in late September after suffering a groin injury against the Packers in Week 3. He's been sidelined for the Titans' last nine games, but he will return for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after fully practicing all week. Awuzie will likely reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite either Jarvis Brownlee (hip) or Darrell Baker.