Tennessee plans to sign Awuzie to a three-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Awuzie immediately projects as the top cornerback for a Titans defense that was middling against the pass in 2023. Over 15 games in 2023, he posted 57 tackles (43 solo) and six passes defensed.
