Tennessee designated Awuzie (groin) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Awuzie has spent the last eight games on the sidelines due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 3 versus the Packers, but it now looks like he could be close to suiting back up. Tennessee has a 21-day window during which it can officially activate him before it would have to put him back on the shelf for the rest of the season.