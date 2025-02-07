Awuzie logged 26 tackles (17 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games in 2024.

Awuzie signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in March of 2024 after spending the prior three seasons with the Bengals. He suffered a groin injury in Week 3 against the Vikings, which was severe enough for him to be placed on IR in late September and didn't return until early December. Rookie fifth-round pick Jarvis Brownlee saw extended playing time at outside corner due to injuries to Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (quaadriceps), and the trio will compete in training camp for a starting spot for the 2025 campaign.