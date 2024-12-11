Awuzie logged three tackles (two solo) during the Titan's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Awuzie landed on injured reserve with a groin injury following the team's Week 3 loss versus the Packers but managed to make his return Sunday. Not only did he rack up a season-high three tackles but also hauled in his first interception of the campaign.
