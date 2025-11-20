Okonkwo (foot) was limited in practice Thursday.

Okonkwo managed to play through his foot injury Week 11 without being tagged with an injury designation, so as long as he's able to log at least another limited session Friday, he will have strong odds of being cleared for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Across 10 regular-season appearances so far, Okonkwo has secured 32 of 42 targets for 337 receiving yards, but he's still looking for his first touchdown of 2025.