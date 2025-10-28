Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Bounces back against Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.
Okonkwo bounced back from a surprising catchless performance in Week 7 to make a pair of deep catches that went for 23 and 18 yards. Even as Gunnar Helm has emerged in the Tennessee offense, Okonkwo's role has remained stable as he has at least five targets in three of the team's last four games. He's also produced at least 45 yards in all three of those contests, giving him a surprisingly competent baseline level of production given the state of the Titans' offense.
