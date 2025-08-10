Okonkwo caught his only target for 10 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Okonkwo's lone catch came on a pass from rookie first overall pick Cameron Ward, who played two drives. Okonkwo appears to be locked in atop Tennessee's tight end depth chart, ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm and last year's backup Josh Whyle. Tennessee's starters may see more extensive action in the team's second preseason game Friday against the Falcons.