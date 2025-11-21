Okonkwo (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Okonkwo was limited in all three of Seattle's practices during the week but has the green light to suit up Sunday. He has 119 receiving yards on 12 targets over the past four games, while rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm has 103 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets during that span. Both Titans tight ends could see substantial involvement Sunday with the team depleted at wide receiver against a Seahawks defense that's allowing a league-high 6.7 receptions per game to tight ends.