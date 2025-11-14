Okonkwo (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo was limited in all three of Tennessee's practices coming out of a Week 10 bye, but his status for Sunday's game isn't in doubt. Rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm has been pushing Okonkwo for playing time, and the Titans may generally struggle to move the ball against a Houston defense that's allowing a league-low 16.7 points per game.