Okonkwo (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Okonkwo was able to log a full practice Friday. Splitting snaps with Gunnar Helm at tight end, Okonkwo has produced just 27-271-0 receiving through eight games this season. He's not a recommended fantasy target.

