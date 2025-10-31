Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Okonkwo was able to log a full practice Friday. Splitting snaps with Gunnar Helm at tight end, Okonkwo has produced just 27-271-0 receiving through eight games this season. He's not a recommended fantasy target.
