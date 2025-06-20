Okonkwo caught the most passes of any player during Tennessee's five open practices of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and he already appears to have developed a rapport with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Okonkwo's three seasons in the league thus far have been similar, as he's now started slow, finished strong, played all 17 regular-season games and floated around the 500-yard range each year since joining the Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee added TE Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but even with more competition for snaps there's reason for optimism that improved quarterback play from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will pave the way for Okonkwo's production finally taking a step forward. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound tight end lacks prototypical size but boasts rare speed and YAC ability for his position. Tennessee doesn't have an entrenched No. 2 option in the passing game behind top wideout Calvin Ridley, as Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks (ACL) and Van Jefferson a pair of rookie fourth-rounders in Chimere Dikeand Elic Ayomanor close out the wide receiver room. If he continues building momentum during training camp, it's not inconceivable that Okonkwo could secure that role.