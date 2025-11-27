Okonkwo (foot) did not practice Thursday.

Okonkwo has played through a foot injury without missing a single game since late October, but his status will now need to be closely monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The fourth-year pro turned in his usual limited activity level Wednesday, and he may have to resume handling similar reps at Friday's practice in order to be cleared for Week 13. Rookie tight end Gunnar Helm will benefit from increased opportunities if Okonkwo misses any time.