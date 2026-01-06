Okonkwo recorded two receptions on five targets for two yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Okonkwo had emerged as a favorite target of Cam Ward (shoulder) in recent weeks, logging at least six targets in each of the last three games while also scoring two touchdowns in that span. However, the entire offense suffered once Brandon Allen was forced into action, leaving Okonkwo with a disappointing line to end the regular season. He still managed to log career highs in receptions (56), yards (560) and targets (79) across 17 regular-season games. Okonkwo is set to hit free agency this offseason and is likely to join a new offense after Gunnar Helm established himself as an effective pass catcher at tight end in his rookie year.