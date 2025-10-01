Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Four yards on three targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo recorded one catch on three targets for four yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.
Cam Ward's struggles continued, as he completed only 38.5 percent of his passes while passing for 108 yards. No skill-position player on Tennessee's roster was able to excel as a result, and Okonkwo was no exception. He has been among the Titans' most productive pass catchers, so he should return to at least modest production in Week 5 against Arizona.
