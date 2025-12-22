Okonkwo caught six of eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-9 win over Kansas City.

The fourth-year tight end tied his season high in receptions and set a new season high in targets while getting into the end zone for the first time in 2025, as he connected with Cam Ward on a seven-yard score in the second quarter. Okonkwo appeared to have fallen behind rookie Gunnar Helm on the depth chart a few weeks ago, but the two have seen roughly equal usage of late, with Okonkwo's 12-97-1 line on 16 targets over the last three games nosing ahead of Helm's 7-66-1 line on nine targets. Okonkwo will look to build on this performance in Week 17 against the Saints.