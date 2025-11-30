Okonkwo, who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 13 game against Jacksonville due to a foot injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Okonkwo has been dealing with a foot issue since late October, but it hasn't yet caused him to miss any games. It appears that will be the case again Week 13 after the tight end logged an LP/DNP/LP practice progression this week. Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm have logged near-identical offensive snap counts each of the past two weeks, so it wouldn't be surprising for that trend to continue Sunday.