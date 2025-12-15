Okonkwo recorded four receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers.

Okonkwo served as a reliable target for Cam Ward in the short areas of the field, and he paced the team with his six targets. He managed a few solid gains with his ability to pick up yards after the catch, the longest of which went for 17 yards. While Gunnar Helm is emerging as a key contributor in the Tennessee offense, Okonkwo still has at least four targets in three of his last four games.