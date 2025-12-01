Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.

Okonkwo has been out-targeted by rookie tight end Gunnar Helm for the last two weeks, but he's still maintained a key role in the Tennessee offense. Okonkwo led the Titans in receiving yards -- albeit with a modest total -- thanks to a pair of catches on Tennessee's opening drive that went for a combined 22 yards. He now has at least three receptions in three straight games since the team's bye, topping 40 yards on two occasions in that span.