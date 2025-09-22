Okonkwo recorded five receptions on six targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Okonkwo paced the Titans in targets, receptions and yards and continues to show rapport with Cam Ward. His longest catch of the day came on the team's opening possession, when he recorded a gain of 22 yards to set up a field goal. Okonkwo now has four catches and six targets in each of his last two games.