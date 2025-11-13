Okonkwo (foot) was limited in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo has been limited in each of Tennessee's first practices of Week 11, meaning Friday will be his final opportunity to upgrade his activity level. As long as Okonkwo is able to again handle at least limited reps Friday, though, it stands to reason he'll be able to play through his foot injury versus the Texans on Sunday. He toughed out the issue Week 9 versus the Chargers, after which the Titans benefited from a bye.