Okonkwo (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo has regularly played through his lingering foot injury as of late, so as long as he maintains at least a limited participation level at practice there will be no genuine cause for concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He logged three limited practices Week 12 but wasn't assigned an injury designation heading into Tennessee's loss to the Seahawks, in which he secured three of four targets for 40 yards.