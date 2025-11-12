Okonkwo (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Okonkwo managed to play through his foot injury when the Titans last took the field -- Week 9 versus the Chargers -- but resting up during the team's Week 10 bye wasn't enough time for the tight end to get fully healthy. Still, unless he takes a step back and misses practice Thursday and/or Friday, Okonkwo seems likely to be able to play through the injury again Sunday versus Houston. Across nine regular-season appearances so far, Okonkwo has secured 29 of 39 targets for 281 scoreless receiving yards.