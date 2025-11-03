Okonkwo recorded two receptions on two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.

The Titans ran only 44 plays and attempted just 21 passes, limiting volume for all of their offensive skill-position players. Okonkwo was one of the affected pass catchers, as he was targeted only twice to match his lowest mark of the season. He remains a key part of the Tennessee offense, but his results are likely to remain inconsistent given the poor state of the unit.