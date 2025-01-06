Okonkwo was not targeted in Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Texans.

Okonkwo popped up on the injury report Thursday with an abdominal injury and didn't practice at all Friday. While active, he played only three offensive snaps and did not appear on the stat sheet. Even with the sour close to the campaign, Okonkwo emerged late in the season by accruing 38 targets and 28 receptions for 217 yards from Weeks 13-17. With improved quarterback play, Okonkwo could be in line for better results in 2025.