Okonkwo (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Okonkwo continues to manage a foot issue that limited him at practice last week, but the tight end approached Week 11 action without an injury designation before catching all three of his targets for 56 yards in this past Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans. With no reported setbacks in the contest, Okonkwo's listed limitations Wednesday are likely maintenance-related.