Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Okonkwo put together a solid performance during Tennessee's loss to the Colts in Week 8, securing four of five targets for 53 yards, but he appears to have picked up a foot injury in the process. The starting tight end will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. If Okonkwo is limited in any capacity versus Los Angeles, or even unavailable, rookie fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm will stand to see a notable uptick in opportunities.
