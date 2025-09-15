Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Makes four catches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo recorded four receptions on six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.
Okonkwo tied for the team lead with six targets, though he couldn't match Elic Ayomanor or Calvin Ridley in their ability to generate yards. Okonkwo was targeted in short areas of the field, though he did manage a long gain of 14 yards. He may start to lose playing time to Gunnar Helm as the season progresses, but Okonkwo has commanded a solid 10 targets across the first two games of the campaign.
More News
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Three catches in Week 1•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Catches one pass from Ward•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Displaying chemistry with Ward•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Limited snaps to close season•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Suiting up for finale•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Questionable after Friday 'DNP'•