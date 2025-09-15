Okonkwo recorded four receptions on six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.

Okonkwo tied for the team lead with six targets, though he couldn't match Elic Ayomanor or Calvin Ridley in their ability to generate yards. Okonkwo was targeted in short areas of the field, though he did manage a long gain of 14 yards. He may start to lose playing time to Gunnar Helm as the season progresses, but Okonkwo has commanded a solid 10 targets across the first two games of the campaign.