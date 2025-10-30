Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo (foot) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
This is a downgrade for Okonkwo after he logged a limited practice session Wednesday. The severity of his foot issue isn't clear, but it's concerning that the fourth-year tight end was held out entirely in the penultimate practice of the week. If Okonkwo can't play Sunday versus the Chargers, Gunnar Helm could start at tight end for Tennessee.
