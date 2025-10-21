Okonkwo recorded zero receptions on two targets in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Patriots.

Okonkwo maintained his typical allotment of snaps, as he was on the field for 61 percent of offensive plays. However, his role as a pass catcher was diminished relative to Gunnar Helm, who was the far superior receiver in the loss. Okonkwo has at least four catches in four of seven games this season, so this performance was likely an anamoly.