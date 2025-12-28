Okonkwo secured three of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 34-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Okonkwo co-led the Titans in receiving yards and targets during the loss, with the majority of his production coming on a nifty 43-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter. The athletic tight end has recorded both his TD grabs in the last two games, and he has a useful 9-99-2 line on 15 targets over his last two games heading into the Week 18 finale on the road against the Jaguars.