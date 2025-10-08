Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.

Okonkwo remained a relatively steady part of the Tennessee offense, and Sunday's performance marked his third game with at least four catches. His most significant contribution came late in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard catch that helped push the Titans into field goal range. Gunnar Helm is pushing for a bigger role in the team's offense, but Okonkwo has still played more than 60 percent of offensive snaps in every game this season.