Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Solid showing against Arizona
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over the Cardinals.
Okonkwo remained a relatively steady part of the Tennessee offense, and Sunday's performance marked his third game with at least four catches. His most significant contribution came late in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard catch that helped push the Titans into field goal range. Gunnar Helm is pushing for a bigger role in the team's offense, but Okonkwo has still played more than 60 percent of offensive snaps in every game this season.
More News
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Four yards on three targets•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Leads Tennessee pass catchers•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Makes four catches in loss•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Three catches in Week 1•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Catches one pass from Ward•
-
Titans' Chig Okonkwo: Displaying chemistry with Ward•