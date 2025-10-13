Okonkwo finished with six receptions on as many targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Okonkwo's six targets Sunday tied his previous season high, while the six grabs set a new high-water mark through six starts. Aside from a one-catch dud in Week 4, the veteran tight end has carved out a consistent role in the passing game. Okonkwo will carry a 23-218-0 receiving line into next Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.