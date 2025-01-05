Okonkwo is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Okonkwo popped up on the injury report in the middle of the week, and there was some concern about his status after he failed to practice Friday. However, he'll be set to suit up and has seen increased involvement in the Tennessee offense to close the season, commanding a combined 28 targets across his last three games. With Tyler Boyd (foot) sidelined, Okonkwo should have a better chance of maintaining his elevated role.