Okonkwo (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Okonkwo has been on the injury report with a foot issue for the past month, but he's rarely entered the weekend with an injury designation. While he was listed as questionable to suit up, Okonkwo is in line to play against Jacksonville. While Gunnar Helm has started to earn more targets, Okonkwo has still been on the field for at least 60 percent of offensive snaps in five consecutive contests.