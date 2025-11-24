Okonkwo caught three passes (on four targets) for 40 yards during the Titans' 30-24 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Okonkwo was cleared to play Sunday after working through a foot injury during Week 12 prep. He was one of four Titans pass catchers to log at least 40 receiving yards, though notably, he was outproduced by rookie tight end Gunnar Helm, the latter of whom led Tennessee with six catches for 51 yards while tying Chimere Dike for a team-high seven targets. Okonkwo has caught at least three passes in three of his last four games, and for the year he has accumulated 35 catches (on 46 targets) for 377 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. Next up for the Titans is a Week 13 clash against the Jaguars, whose defense yielded a 9-79-0 line (on 10 targets) to Trey McBride in an overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday.