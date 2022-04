The Titans selected Okonkwo in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

There's not much reason to think he'll be as good of a blocker, but Okonkwo otherwise bears some resemblance to former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith. Both are under 250 pounds, and both jump out for their athleticism. Okonkwo (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) logged a 4.52-second 40 at the combine following his Maryland career, making him one of the league's faster tight ends. He'll push for snaps behind Austin Hooper.