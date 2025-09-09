Okonkwo recorded three receptions on four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Okonkwo's four targets were good enough for the third-highest mark on the team behind only Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor. His longest gain of the day went for 14 yards, the majority of which came after the catch. The Titans' passing attack struggled to get much traction in Week 1, but Okonkwo was on the field for 88 percent of the offensive snaps, which bodes well for his potential to make an impact moving forward.