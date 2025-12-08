Okonkwo caught both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Browns.

Okonkwo was once again relatively quiet in Week 14, recording his lowest catch total since Week 9 while failing to reach the end zone for the 13th game in a row. The tight end has been displaced as the team's top option at his position by rookie Gunnar Helm, greatly limiting his upside from a fantasy perspective. Okonkwo will look to score his first touchdown of the year in Week 15 against the 49ers.