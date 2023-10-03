Okonkwo recorded three catches on three targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Okonkwo has at least three receptions in each of his last three games, though he's managed to top 30 receiving yards only once in that span. The Titans offense will continue to run through Derrick Henry and the passing attack will center around DeAndre Hopkins, which leaves limited production available for peripheral options such as Okonkwo.