Okonkwo did not record a reception on two targets in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the Saints.

Okonkwo was a breakout candidate for much of the offseason, though those hopes were seemingly derailed by the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. That came to fruition in Week 1, as Hopkins dominated with 13 targets on only 33 catchable pass attempts from Ryan Tannehill. Okonkwo could become a threat in the red zone, but he'll likely face a difficult path to seeing consistent targets.