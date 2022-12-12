Okonkwo recorded six receptions on six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars.

Okonkwo was praised by offensive coordinator Todd Downing leading up to Sunday's matchup, and the rookie tight end delivered. He was relied upon heavily by Ryan Tannehill, finishing third on the team in targets behind Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Robert Woods. Okonkwo made the most of that opportunity, hauling in a 10-yard touchdown and also converting a two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter. He could see his role slip once Treylon Burks (concussion) can return, but Okonkwo now has at least five targets in three consecutive games.