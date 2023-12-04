Okonkwo recorded three receptions on six targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts.

Okonkwo recorded the Titans' longest play from scrimmage on a 39-yard reception on the game's second play. He was held relatively quiet from that point forward, though he did also manage a 12-yard reception in overtime to set up a go-ahead field goal. After struggling to get looks downfield to start the season, Okoknwo has set his best yardage-total marks for the season in consecutive games.