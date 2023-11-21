Okonkwo recorded one reception on two targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars.
Okonkwo saw his lowest target total and production since Week 1, continuing his disappointing 2023 campaign. Though he's tallied at least three catches in seven of 10 games, he has topped 30 receiving yards in a contest only twice.
