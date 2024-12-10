Okonkwo recorded three catches on four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Jaguars.
Okonkwo remained Tennessee's primary tight end, as he was on the field for 73 percent of offensive snaps while finishing tied for second on the team with four targets. He caught a 10-yard pass early in the second quarter but otherwise failed to make an impact on the game. Okonkwo now has 20 or fewer receiving yards in nine of 13 games on the campaign.
