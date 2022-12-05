Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Okonkwo recorded a career-high in receptions and yards in the Titans' blowout loss, though the majority of his production came before garbage time. He caught a deep pass down the middle of the field in the second quarter, and he then shed a defender and turned upfield for a 41-yard gain. Though Austin Hooper is still the team's primary tight end, Okonkwo now has one reception of 40 or more yards in three of his last five games.