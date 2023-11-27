Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Panthers.

Okonkwo tallied his highest yardage total of the season, in large part thanks to a 25-yard reception late in the first quarter. That marked only his second reception of more than 20 yards this season. Okonkwo has at least four targets in eight of 11 games this season, so if he starts to see more downfield looks, he could finally deliver on preseason expectations down the stretch of the campaign.