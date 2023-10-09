Okonkwo recorded five receptions on nine targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts.

Okonkwo entered Sunday's matchup having failed to command more than four targets in any contest. While he saw his opportunity tick up, he didn't deliver on his chances as he managed only 3.7 yards per target. Okonkwo was a potential breakout candidate in his second season as a pro, though he has yet to surpass 35 receiving yards through five games.